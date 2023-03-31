Kate Hudson Explains How the Media Affected Her Body Image & Personal Life in the Early 2000s

Kate Hudson is opening up about rising to fame in the early 2000s and how the media affected her life in a negative way.

The 43-year-old actress chatted with Kelly Ripa for her SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.

“They were so mean to women,” Kate said about the media in the early 2000s. “I mean, the body shaming from being too skinny, to too fat, to then going up your skirt and from the cellulite.”

Kate also said that she “couldn’t speak to a man without being partnered with him. Like, literally, I couldn’t sit and say hello to someone.”

“There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn’t in any way comprehend, that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this,” Kate continued. “You just realize that you’re letting them win the more you feel bad. If I’m going to allow this negative energy to get into me then they win. I’ve given them all my power.”

