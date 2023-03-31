Top Stories
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 1:42 am

Kate Hudson Explains How the Media Affected Her Body Image & Personal Life in the Early 2000s

Kate Hudson Explains How the Media Affected Her Body Image & Personal Life in the Early 2000s

Kate Hudson is opening up about rising to fame in the early 2000s and how the media affected her life in a negative way.

The 43-year-old actress chatted with Kelly Ripa for her SiriusXM podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera.

“They were so mean to women,” Kate said about the media in the early 2000s. “I mean, the body shaming from being too skinny, to too fat, to then going up your skirt and from the cellulite.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Kate also said that she “couldn’t speak to a man without being partnered with him. Like, literally, I couldn’t sit and say hello to someone.”

“There was so much of it at such a rate that I couldn’t in any way comprehend, that I just realized I need to figure out how to not care about any of this,” Kate continued. “You just realize that you’re letting them win the more you feel bad. If I’m going to allow this negative energy to get into me then they win. I’ve given them all my power.”

Kate recently opened up about how “daddy issues” slowed her musical ambitions.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW