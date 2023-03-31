Lauren London Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on Fourth Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London is remembering her late love Nipsey Hussle on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The rapper was fatally shot outside of his clothing store in South Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. He was 33-years-old.

On Friday (March 31), Lauren, 38, took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to Nipsey.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” Lauren wrote on Instagram along with two black-and-white photos of Nipsey. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”

Lauren also quoted the Baha’i Sacred Writings, writing, “To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.”

Lauren and Nipsey were together from 2013 until his death. The pair share 6-year-old son Kross. Nipsey is also survived by 14-year-old Emani from a previous relationship.

Nipsey‘s murderer’s prison sentenced was recently revealed.