Fri, 31 March 2023 at 6:01 pm

'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie Finds Newcomer to Play Lilo!

'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie Finds Newcomer to Play Lilo!

Disney is currently in the works on a Lilo & Stitch live-action movie and the studio has found a young actress to play the title role of Lilo!

The 2002 animated movie centers on “the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.”

A young newcomer from Hawaii will be bringing Lilo to life in the upcoming live-action movie.

Keep reading to find out more…

THR is reporting that Maia Kealoha has landed the coveted role of the young girl in the feature film.

It was previously reported that Dean Fleischer Camp will be directing, and Zach Galifianakis has been cast in a mystery role.

While her Instagram account is now private, her parents recently shared photos from the family’s trip to Disneyland just a couple weeks ago. She even got a Stitch doll during the visit!

