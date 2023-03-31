Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch on MLB Opening Day in Houston! (Video)

Megan Thee Stallion had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on MLB opening day!

The 28-year-old rapper threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox baseball game on Thursday evening (March 30) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tex.

Megan‘s pitch to catcher David Hensley was a little outside, but she definitely looked like she had a lot of fun despite being a bit nervous!

The White Sox won the game, 3-2.

All 30 teams played their first games of the 2023 season on MLB opening day for the first time since 1968. Pretty cool!

Head inside to check out the video…

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩 🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Megan Thee Stallion…