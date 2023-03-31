Top Stories
Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered to Terry Sanderson While Exiting Court After Winning the Ski Crash Trial

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury: Here's Why, Plus What Happens Next

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

'Wicked' Movie: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 2:07 am

Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch on MLB Opening Day in Houston! (Video)

Megan Thee Stallion Throws the First Pitch on MLB Opening Day in Houston! (Video)

Megan Thee Stallion had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on MLB opening day!

The 28-year-old rapper threw the first pitch at the Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox baseball game on Thursday evening (March 30) at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Tex.

Megan‘s pitch to catcher David Hensley was a little outside, but she definitely looked like she had a lot of fun despite being a bit nervous!

The White Sox won the game, 3-2.

All 30 teams played their first games of the 2023 season on MLB opening day for the first time since 1968. Pretty cool!

Head inside to check out the video…

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Megan Thee Stallion…
Just Jared on Facebook
megan thee stallion throws first pitch 01
megan thee stallion throws first pitch 02
megan thee stallion throws first pitch 03
megan thee stallion throws first pitch 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Megan Thee Stallion, MLB

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW