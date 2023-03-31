Meghan King Opens Up About Exploring Her Sexuality & Dating Women

Meghan King is getting real about her sexuality.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that she recently decided to expand her dating pool to include women while she explores her sexuality.

“I opened up my dating app to women. We meet and I’ve never done this before and I have thought about [women],” Meghan shared with Entertainment Tonight. “Sometimes when I look at porn, I look at lesbian porn, but I never thought that my desires were to be with a woman.”

Meghan added, “I’m like, ‘What if there is something there? What if I am a lesbian? What if I’m bi?’”

Meghan then shared that she recently had an “incredible” three-day date she had with a woman.

“So I meet this chick, we go to this party, and we decide to stay together in New York for three nights,” Meghan recalled. “The first night, the woman and I hook up at the Yale Club. So, we’re hooking up, we’re hooking up in bed, I’m like, ‘This is fun or whatever.’”

She continued, “I don’t identify as bi and I had never, ever had an experience with a woman outside of a threesome and that had been many years. So I told this woman, ‘I like you and hanging out with you, and you’re beautiful and fun and sexy, but the thing is, I really like c—k and I can’t be in a monogamous relationship with a woman.’”

At the start of 2023, Meghan shared a blog post where she detailed wanting to “living authentically” and opened up about wanting to explore her sexuality.

“I will explore my sexuality if I want to, and I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant,” Meghan wrote at the time. “I am present.”

Meghan has been married three times before – she was first married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and was then married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019, with whom she shares three kids, daughter Aspen, 6, and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

In October 2021, Meghan married Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, but they split in December 2021 after two months of marriage.

