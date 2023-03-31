Meghan Markle Wins Defamation Court Case Against Her Sister

Meghan Markle has won the defamation lawsuit her half-sister Samantha Markle filed against her.

Samantha filed the defamation lawsuit and sought $75,000 in damages over claims made in the “Finding Freedom” biography, as well as the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah in 2021.

A judge dismissed Samantha‘s case on Thursday (March 30), saying that Samantha took issue with opinions, not facts, and therefore was not defamatory.

Keep reading to find out more…

Samantha Markle is Meghan‘s half-sister from father Thomas Markle‘s first marriage.

In Meghan‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said, “I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings.”

In Samantha‘s lawsuit, she claimed Meghan “falsely and maliciously stated” she was “an only child.”

“As a reasonable listener would understand it, defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” the judge wrote, per BBC.

“Thus, the court finds that defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof…. plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove defendant’s opinion of her own childhood.”

Additionally the judge ruled that Meghan could not be held liable for the contents of the 2020 book “Finding Freedom,” because she did not publish it.

Meghan‘s legal team had initially responded to the lawsuit by stating, “Plaintiff [Samantha] first asserts that she can disprove that Meghan ‘grew up as an only child.’ But this perception is inherently unfalsifiable. It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood.”