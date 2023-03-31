One 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Member Defends Raquel Leviss Amid Tom Sandoval Affair

Raquel Leviss appears to have one Vanderpump Rules cast member in her corner.

Since it was revealed that the 28-year-old reality star was having an affair with Tom Sandoval, the majority of the cast of the Bravo show have very publicly slammed the pair for carrying on a months-long affair while Tom, 40, was still in a relationship with now-ex girlfriend Ariana Madix.

However, one cast member is defending Raquel for her “mistakes.”

Keep reading to find out more…

While appearing on an upcoming episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Oliver Saunders shared some support for Raquel.

For those unfamiliar, Oliver, 32, is the son of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Garcelle Beauvais and works for Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas.

“It wasn’t the right thing to do to one of her friends,” Oliver started, according to Page Six. “It’s not the right thing to do to somebody, but it’s like, she’s living her life. Everybody makes mistakes, you know?”

Oliver went on to say that it’s “crazy” that “so many people want to try to crucify” Raquel for the affair, adding, “I don’t think that you could really judge somebody’s whole character by just one action that’s happened.”

“It’s as if they’ve never made a mistake or they’ve never made the wrong choice before, you know? It’s a human thing,” Oliver continued. “Yes, she shouldn’t have been hooking up with her friend’s dude…But like I said, we all make mistakes.”

During the current season of Vanderpump Rules, cameras caught Oliver and Raquel making out at a club in Vegas. At the time, Oliver claimed he was separated from now-estranged wife Samantha Saunders, who insists that they were still together.

If you missed it, one of Ariana‘s close friends put Tom and Raquel on blast after some new photos were released.