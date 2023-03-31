Top Stories
Fri, 31 March 2023 at 10:41 am

Paralympic Athlete Oscar Pistorius Denied Parole After Serving Half of His Sentence For Murdering His Girlfriend

Former Olympic runner and Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius was denied parole on Friday (March 31).

The 36-year-old South African sprinter was eligible for parole after serving half of his 13-year sentence.

Oscar Pistorius murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp after he fired a gun four times through the bathroom door of his house in February 2013.

Oscar, also known as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, claimed he thought a robber was hiding there when he fired the gun.

“We were … advised at this point in time that it has been denied and it will be considered again in one year’s time,” Tania Koen, a lawyer for the victim’s family, told AFP.

Steenkamp‘s family opposed his bid for release.

“While we welcome today’s decision, today is not a cause for celebration. We miss Reeva terribly and will do so for the rest of our lives. We believe in justice and hope that it continues to prevail,” they said.

Oscar will be able to reapply for parole in another year.
Photos: Getty
