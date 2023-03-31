'Party Down' Finale Sees Surprise Cameo from [SPOILER] & They're Talking All About It!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW!

Surprise!

Party Down fans got a huge shock when Lizzy Caplan returned for the finale episode of the revived series from Starz.

It was previously reported that Lizzy wasn’t available for the entire season, making her the only star who wasn’t able to return in full.

“Lizzy was booked throughout the entire window that we had,” creator and EP John Enbom had shared. “She was very bummed that she was not able to join us. And we were bummed, too — we really liked working with her.”

However, she did – but just for the finale. Lizzy chatted with Variety in a new interview and opened up all about her return and how it was made possible.

Lizzy‘s surprise appearance comes in the post-credits scene as Casey unexpectedly walks in on Henry, played by Adam Scott, who is preparing food at a Hollywood press junket.

In between the previous seasons, Casey actually has become a successful actor and is in town to promote her new show, which she describes as “terrible.” After running into Henry, she promises to hang out with him soon and mentions that she plans to quit her current job.

“It was always meant to be a surprise,” Lizzy says of her cameo. “I, too, can’t believe that they were able to keep it a secret. There are no secrets these days!”

She added that “it wasn’t like this Fort Knox vibe on set, where people were having to lock up their phones. It was a whole New York crew, and everyone kept their mouths shut! So the cynical side of me is like, ‘Well, nobody f***ing cares!’ But the uncynical side is like, ‘Aren’t humans generous?’”

Lizzy went on, saying that it wasn’t just the cast and crew who kept it quiet – but the paparazzi as well.

“I was in New York — we shot it in one day. We also shot this other scene, which was paparazzi footage of Casey and her new boyfriend. We shot that segment for quite a while outside of Central Park. There were definitely paparazzi catching wind of what was happening, but no one said anything. Even they kept their mouths shut,” she emphasized.

“The producers were thinking they’d maybe show that scene at the beginning of the season, showing that Casey is off in New York and with this new guy,” Lizzy adds, “but that would have ruined the surprise. So luckily they didn’t use any of it. But in retrospect it was kind of risky to shoot that.”

While Lizzy only had time to shoot that scene, she remains open to be part of a season four, should it be renewed.

“There is no universe in which I wouldn’t be in the fourth season of Party Down,” she says. “They would have to tie me to the train tracks to keep me away.”

Lizzy can next be seen in Fatal Attraction, with Joshua Jackson.