Pedro Pascal Joins Jesse Williams & Ashley Benson to Solve a Real-Life Merge Mansion Mystery! (Photos)

Pedro Pascal is part of a viral ad campaign for Metacore’s Merge Mansion game and now he’s solving the mystery in real life!

The 47-year-old The Last of Us actor was joined by Jesse Williams and Ashley Benson to participate in a special event hosted by Metacore on Tuesday (March 28) at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.

The immersive experience, which was part live-action theater, part escape room and part lore museum, celebrated the recent launch of Merge Mansion’s milestone update that opened the doors to the Boulton Family Mansion.

During the event, attendees were given the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Merge Mansion narrative by exploring an actual rendition of the Boulton family estate. Their objective was to discover clues, decipher puzzles, and collaborate with each other in order to uncover the secrets that Grandma Ursula is concealing.