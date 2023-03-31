Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest &amp; Craziest Moments That Happened

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 6:24 pm

Pete Davidson Reveals Actor who 'Saved' His Life, Talks Being Butt of the Joke on 'SNL' & Learning About His Dad's Death in New Interview

Pete Davidson opened up about his experiences in Hollywood in a new interview.

The 29-year-old comedian appeared on Jon Bernthal‘s Real Ones podcast this week, which is behind a pay wall. On it, he opened up about a variety of topics related to his personal life and career.

For starters, he credited an actor who he has worked with for saving his life. He also spoke very candidly about how he learned that his father had passed away on September 11 and revealed what it was like being made fun of for his various relationships while he was on Saturday Night Live.

Scroll through the biggest takeaways from Pete Davidson’s podcast appearance…

