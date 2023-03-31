Pete Davidson Shares Rare Comments on Famous Ex Girlfriends, Addresses Public's Obsession with His Love Life

Pete Davidson is opening up about his dating life.

Over the years, the 29-year-old SNL alum has been in some very high profiled relationships – he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande and has dated Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski. He’s currently dating Chase Sui Wonders.

While appearing on the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast, Pete shared some rare comments about his exes, admitting he doesn’t understand why people are so obsessed with his love life.

“I’m in my 20′s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete shared. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost – for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people.”

Pete continued, “I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Pete went on to say that it’s “confusing” that people are so invested in his love life.

“I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work,” Pete explained. “I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened.”

Pete also said he doesn’t “have control” over getting his photo taken in public.

“Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really sh–ty feeling,” Pete admitted. “I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working.”

