Phoebe Bridgers Calls Out Online Bullying & Trolling Going to Her Father's Funeral

Phoebe Bridgers was bullied online, from some of her fans no less.

The 28-year-old singer explained her visceral reaction to the bullying.

“I’m coming from a place of literally — I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but — people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f—king bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” Phoebe said.

Keep reading to find out more…

Phoebe lost her dad Tony Bridgers in December 2022.

“If you’re a kid and the internet somehow taught you that that’s an OK thing to do, then of course I hate capitalism and everything that led you to believe that it’s OK to do that,” Phoebe told Them.

Phoebe says people were basically hitting her while she was down.

“I, at one of the lowest points of my life, saw people who claim to love me f—king dehumanize me and shame me and f—king bully me on the way to my dad’s wake,” she said.

Speculation arose that Phoebe and Gladiator 2 actor Paul Mescal had ended their relationship. At the same time, Phoebe was spotted walking through Los Angeles International Airport with comedian Bo Burnham, which may have prompted the negativity.

Regardless, Phoebe says those bullying and trolling her knew she was dealing with her father’s passing. “A lot of the top comments [were] like, ‘Hey, her dad just died, what are you guys doing?’ If you harass her with her face as your profile picture, I f—king hate you. And I hope you grow the f—k up,” she said.

“I don’t have to sit here and be f—king grateful that that happened and that that’s a part of my job,” Phoebe continued. “It doesn’t have to be, and it wasn’t five years ago, so I appreciate being able to look at two other people and be, like, this is dehumanizing abuse, horrible s—t.”

