Red Hot Chili Peppers' Set List Revealed for 2023 World Tour After North American Kick Off!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are officially back on tour and the beloved band just kicked off the next leg of their world tour.

The group launched the 2023 North American leg with a show in Vancouver and they’ll be traveling around the U.S. for the next couple months before heading to Europe in the summer. The band will play Brazil in November!

There are some incredible support acts attached to the tour including The Strokes, Iggy Pop, The Roots, St Vincent, and more.

**This set list is representative of the first show and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. Intro Jam

2. Can’t Stop

3. The Zephyr Song

4. Snow ((Hey Oh))

5. Here Ever After

6. Otherside

7. Eddie

8. Wet Sand

9. Soul to Squeeze

10. Tippa My Tongue

11. Me & My Friends

12. Carry Me Home

13. Tell Me Baby

14. Californication

15. Black Summer

16. By the Way

17. ENCORE: I Could Have Lied

18. ENCORE: Give It Away

