Reeva Steenkamp's Mother Will Always Oppose Oscar Pistorius' Early Release, Unless He Does This...

Oscar Pistorius was hoping to get out of prison early, but his request was denied.

The 36-year-old disgraced Paralympic gold medalist was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day back in 2013 and he has been behind bars in South Africa ever since. Her mother opposes the early release and will only support it under one condition.

Pistorius, who claimed that he mistook Reeva for an intruder, was originally sentence to six years in prison, but an appellate court changed the sentence to over 13 years in prison back in 2017.

When Pistorius was up for parole in 2021, his request was denied because he had not yet met with Steenkamp‘s family. This is a requirement under South Africa’s parole rules and he has since fulfilled it.

While arriving at the new parole hearing on Friday (March 31), Reeva‘s mom June was asked if she believes Oscar is remorseful.

“No. Never,” she said (via CBS). “It’s very hard to be in the same room as him… We don’t believe his story.”

June has said that she will oppose Oscar‘s early release unless he admits he deliberately killed her daughter, which she believes is how he can finally show remorse.

So, why didn’t he get parole?

“The reason provided is that the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal,” a news release stated.

Pistorius will be reconsidered for parole in August 2024.