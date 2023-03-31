Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest &amp; Craziest Moments That Happened

Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest & Craziest Moments That Happened

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 10:56 pm

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares Heartbreaking News of Miscarriage

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares Heartbreaking News of Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

The Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram with fans, saying that she got pregnant during her trip to Bali with husband Romain Bonnet.

However, it didn’t work out.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mary got candid about her pregnancy loss in a video message on social media, coming through with her promise to take fans on her fertility journey with her.

“On top of the miscarriage, also had a septic miscarriage,” she shared. “So, had to go in for surgery for that. I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this.”

Mary added that “it has been rough to say the least but there’s still hope.”

If you missed it, see which stars are part of Selling Sunset‘s brand new season here.
Just Jared on Facebook
selling sunset mary fitzgerald romain bonnet miscarriage 01
selling sunset mary fitzgerald romain bonnet miscarriage 02
selling sunset mary fitzgerald romain bonnet miscarriage 03
selling sunset mary fitzgerald romain bonnet miscarriage 04
selling sunset mary fitzgerald romain bonnet miscarriage 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mary Fitzgerald., Romain Bonnet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW