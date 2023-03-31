Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares Heartbreaking News of Miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

The Selling Sunset star shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram with fans, saying that she got pregnant during her trip to Bali with husband Romain Bonnet.

However, it didn’t work out.

Mary got candid about her pregnancy loss in a video message on social media, coming through with her promise to take fans on her fertility journey with her.

“On top of the miscarriage, also had a septic miscarriage,” she shared. “So, had to go in for surgery for that. I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this.”

Mary added that “it has been rough to say the least but there’s still hope.”

