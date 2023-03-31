'Smile' Actress Sosie Bacon Lands Role in Thriller 'Cold Storage' & We Have Photos from Set

It was announced this week that Sosie Bacon has a new movie role and we already have photos from set!

The 31-year-old Smile actress, who is the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, will star alongside Liam Neeson in the upcoming thriller Cold Storage.

Also starring in the movie are Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery, Barbarian‘s Georgina Campbell, as well as Lesley Manville, who is still in final talks to join the cast, according to Deadline.

The movie “will chart a deadly micro-organism that will stop at nothing to spread. The film opens several decades ago when a highly infectious, constantly mutating micro-organism – capable of extinction-level destruction – was contained in a military facility. Fast-forward to the present day, the military has sealed the facility’s lowest sub level selling the remaining space to a self-storage company. As temperatures rise underground, the micro-organism finds a way to escape – and if left to spread, it will soon uncontrollably multiply around the world. The fate of humanity rests on a retired bioterror operative and two unlikely heroes employed in the facility – who are caught in a race against time to destroy the organism and save mankind.”

Sosie was spotted on set in Rome, Italy last week. Check out the photos in the gallery!

Did you see Sosie‘s recent commercial with her dad?