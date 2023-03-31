Source Claims Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik are Taking Things Slow, Comments on Gigi Hadid's Feelings on Rumored Relationship

A source is shining light on Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez‘s rumored relationship.

If you missed it, the duo sparked interest in their relationship last week when they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date that involved some kissing. Since then, we’ve learned that they might have “had a thing” in the past and are reigniting the flame.

The latest update on the potential couple offers some insight into their relationship status and how Zayn‘s ex Gigi Hadid feels about things.

Read the latest about Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik…

A source told Us Weekly that Zayn has “always admired” Selena, who he considers to be “an incredible person, inside and out.”

Despite that, the pair isn’t “super serious” at the moment.

“He’s been focused on himself these past few years and feels like he’s ready to date again,” they claimed. “He’s feeling optimistic about the possibility of things growing between him and Selena but isn’t putting any pressure on the situation. He’d rather just let things progress organically and believes she feels the same.”

They noted that “She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”

And how has Gigi responded to the rumored romance?

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to [their daughter] Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with,” they said.

Gigi has been linked to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio in recent months.

The update comes amid a report that Selena was spotted hanging out with Zayn‘s personal assistant, adding fuel to the whispers.

Amid these rumors, Selena has been joking about being in a “throuple” with another famous couple.