Top Stories
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest &amp; Craziest Moments That Happened

Gwyneth Paltrow Trial: 10 Weirdest & Craziest Moments That Happened

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Mary-Brian Clarke Has Died, Two Months After He Passed Away

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Sam Asghari Clears the Air About His Relationship with Britney Spears Amid Questions About a Possible Divorce

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Uncovering the Top 10 Most Followed Women on Instagram - See the List!

Fri, 31 March 2023 at 7:01 pm

The Most Surprising 'Architectural Digest' Home Tours - See Which Unexpected Items & Rooms Celebrities Have in Their Houses!

Continue Here »

The Most Surprising 'Architectural Digest' Home Tours - See Which Unexpected Items & Rooms Celebrities Have in Their Houses!

Over the years, Architectural Digest (also known as AD) has become known for their celebrity home tours, with many of them reaching millions of views in a short period of time.

Jessica Alba and Dakota Johnson brought in 25 million views alone after showing off their homes, for instance.

However, some tours are even more memorable than others, featuring eccentric decorations, interesting rooms and peculiar items that one may not think to have in their homes.

Everyone’s tastes are different when it comes to their living space, as proven between the celebrities featured on this list. However, it’s the different touches that make their home theirs, which is ultimately the dream for any homeowner.

Click through to see the most surprising AD home tours…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Aaron Paul, Cara Delevingne, Demi Lovato, EG, evergreen, Extended, Hilary Duff, J Balvin, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Liv Tyler, Nicole Scherzinger, Real Estate, Rita Ora, Slideshow, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
The CW