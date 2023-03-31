The Most Surprising 'Architectural Digest' Home Tours - See Which Unexpected Items & Rooms Celebrities Have in Their Houses!

Over the years, Architectural Digest (also known as AD) has become known for their celebrity home tours, with many of them reaching millions of views in a short period of time.

Jessica Alba and Dakota Johnson brought in 25 million views alone after showing off their homes, for instance.

However, some tours are even more memorable than others, featuring eccentric decorations, interesting rooms and peculiar items that one may not think to have in their homes.

Everyone’s tastes are different when it comes to their living space, as proven between the celebrities featured on this list. However, it’s the different touches that make their home theirs, which is ultimately the dream for any homeowner.

