Will Donald Trump be In Handcuffs for his New York Arraignment? Former President's Lawyer Answers the Question on Everyone's Minds

Donald Trump‘s lawyer answered the question that everyone has been asking since the news broke that the former president had been indicted – will he be in handcuffs at any point?

If you missed it, Donald was indicted on Thursday (March 30) by a New York grand jury. This makes him the first president, sitting or former, to be indicted.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Donald‘s lawyer Joe Tacopina shared that the arraignment would take place within a week or so.

While discussing what the event will entail, he revealed if the politician would be in handcuffs when he arrived.

“I’m sure they’ll try to get every ounce of publicity from this thing,” he opined. “The president will not be put in handcuffs. As far as a mugshots concerned, perp walk… I’m sure they’ll try to make sure they get some joy out of this by parading him.”

He added that he didn’t think that everyone involved would “allow this to become a circus.”

“I feel like the rule of law died yesterday in this country, and it’s not something I’m happy about,” he added about the indictment. “This is unprecedented in this country’s history. I don’t know what to expect other than an arraignment.”

