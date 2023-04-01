'American Idol' - Complete List of Every Winner from the Past 20 Seasons!

It’s hard to believe American Idol first premiered almost 21 years ago!

The hit singing competition series premiered on June 11, 2002 on FOX with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson as the original three judges with host Ryan Seacrest.

After 15 seasons, Idol ended on Fox and after a two year hiatus, the show was revived on ABC in 2018 with Ryan returning as host along with new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

Over it’s past 20 seasons, Idol has launched the careers of some of the biggest names in the music industry.

As the 21st season currently airs on ABC, we’re taking a look back at all of the past – and we bet there are some stars that you forgot won the show!

