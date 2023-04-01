Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt & Charlie Day Channel Princess Peach, Mario & Luigi at 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Screening

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day pay tribute to their characters in The Super Mario Bros. Movie while attending a special screening of the soon-to-be-released movie at Regal LA Live on Saturday (April 1) in Los Angeles.

The trio, who star as Princess Peach, Mario and Luigi, respectively, dressed up in colors that represent their characters. They weren’t alone, either!

Keep reading to find out more…

Anya opted for head-to-toe pink, capping off her jumpsuit with matching gloves and hot pink boots. She delivered some playful punches on the red carpet.

Chris, who was supported by wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, opted for a dark red suit. Charlie, also joined by his wife Mary Elizabeth Ellis, went for a dark green suit with a black shirt. Mary Elizabeth coordinated with him in a teal dress.

Jack Black, who portrays the villainous Bowser in the movie, took it a step further. He walked the red carpet in a suit emblazoned with colorful flames up the arms and a 3-D pattern to resemble his character’s shell on his back.

Seth Rogen, who brings Donkey Kong to life, didn’t stay quite as on theme in a gray striped suit. Foreman Spike actor Sebastian Maniscalco wore a red jacket. However, his children dressed up as Mario and Princess Peach.

You can see photos of everyone in the gallery!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 5. You can watch the trailer below.

The screening comes just a few days after Chris addressed critics who reacted negatively to him being cast as Mario. Find out what he had to say.

FYI: Anya is wearing Dior.

Scroll through photos of all the stars at the Super Mario Bros. Movie screening in the gallery…