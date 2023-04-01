Are Avril Lavigne & Tyga Dating? Insider Opens Up About Their Rumored Relationship

Fans have been wondering if Avril Lavigne and Tyga are an item for a while. Now an insider is spilling the tea.

The musicians have been linked since the 38-year-old Love Sux star called off her engagement to Mod Sun. She and the 33-year-old rapper have been seen sharing kisses, and he reportedly dropped $80,000 on a piece of jewelry for her.

However, the pair has not confirmed that they are together. A new report is shedding light on what’s going on behind the scenes.

A source told People that Avril and Tyga haven’t put a name to their relationship just yet.

“They’re still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They’re taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious,” they claimed, adding that the chemistry is there.

While they aren’t rushing into anything, it sounds like they’re enjoying some time together before life gets busy again.

“But they are spending a lot of time together,” they continued, hinting that Tyga will be tied up with responsibilities in the near future. “He’s about to get locked in working on new music.”

Speaking of, the rapper was spotted gassing up his car and showing off some of his own jewelry on Saturday (April 1) in Malibu, Calif. You can see pics of him in the gallery!

