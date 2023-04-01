Drake Samples Kim Kardashian in Unreleased Song, Fans Wonder if He's Taunting Kanye West

Drake appears to be sampling Kim Kardashian on his new song, and fans are wondering if it’s a hit at Kanye West.

The 36-year-old “One Dance” hitmaker premiered the still-unreleased track during an appearance on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio on Friday (March 31).

Halfway through the track, which has since arrived online, it cuts out to feature a conversation Kim had with Kris Jenner. The topic of their discussion makes it seem like an even more pointed reference to Kanye, who he has sometimes feuded with over the years.

Read more about Drake’s sample…

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” Kim says in the clip, while Kris agrees with what she’s saying.

The clip in question comes from an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians that aired in 2021. In it, Kim spoke with her mom about her decision to divorce Kanye, according to XXL.

It’s unclear if the track will get an official release or if Drake got permission to include the sample. We’ll let you know as soon as we learn more!

Speaking of the Kardashians, a new season of their show The Kardashians is coming soon, and we have all the tea!