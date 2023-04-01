'Elite' Star Aron Piper Strips Down & Throws Up a Middle Finger for Naked Thirst Trap

Elite star Aron Piper is showing off his very ripped physique in a hot new thirst trap.

The 26-year-old actor, who played Ander on the first four seasons of the hit series on Netflix, hopped online on Friday (March 31) to share the pic with his fans.

In it, he’s holding his camera and smiling while throwing up his middle finger. The mirror selfie shows off his very toned arms, chest and stomach. He’s either wearing a very low-slung pair of pants or going totally nude based on where things cut off.

Check out Aron Piper’s very hot thirst trap inside…

Aron‘s pic was included in a slideshow of images he shared from his last night on tour. If you didn’t know, the actor is also a musician who has been releasing music for a while now.

He dropped a music video for his song “Tired,” a collab with Rich the Kid, earlier in the week.

Speaking of musicians, did you know that Aron shared a steamy kiss with one on TikTok last year?

Check out Aron Piper’s hot thirst trap and his new music video below…