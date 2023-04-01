First-Time Host Quinta Brunson Reveals How She Got the Gig, Disses 'Friends' During 'Saturday Night Live' Opening Monologue

Quinta Brunson kicked off Saturday Night Live by revealing exactly how she landed her hosting gig, and it sounds like a lot of work!

The 33-year-old Abbott Elementary star is hosting the April 1 episode of the late-night show.

During her opening monologue, she joked about finding her way to the show after deciding not to audition because it seemed like a “long” process. She also snuck in a diss about Friends and advocated for teachers.

Read more about Quinta Brunson’s Saturday Night Live opening monologue…

“I have been dreaming about this since I was a kid. I actually wanted to be on SNL back in the day. But the audition process seemed long. Instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got invited to host it,” she joked. “So much easier.”

Discussing Abbott Elementary, she explained exactly what it was, comparing it to another popular sitcom: “It’s a network sitcom, like say Friends. Except instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers. And instead of New York, it’s Philadelphia. And instead of not having black people, it does,” she said.

The actress discussed how she was different from her character on her show and advocated for teachers to be treated with respect and to get the pay that they deserve.

Quinta will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty on the show. Find out who else will be hosting Saturday Night Live this month. The list includes one returning star!

