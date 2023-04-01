Gabriel Basso Opens Up About What's To Come in Season 2 of 'The Night Agent'

Gabriel Basso is opening up about The Night Agent and just where he’d like Peter to be at in season two.

If you missed it, the hit Netflix series was renewed for a second season, less than a week after the series debut on the streamer.

In a new interview, Gabriel, is sharing his thoughts about what’s to come.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gabriel says that going into season two, Peter might be a bit bitter.

“It’ll fill him with a lot of bitterness toward people who might have killed him and robbed him of justice because he was going to be tried,” he says, referencing how the truth about his father was revealed. “It might be nice to see Peter be angry at those people, and he has the skills to exact that revenge.”

He added, “Tethering that revenge to what he knows he should be doing might be cool. You’re gonna see a lot more inner turmoil on Peter’s end.”

As far as his personal hopes for season two, Gabriel says he would have a lot of questions about “administrations.”

“He’s an agent now, but he’s an extension of executive power, so what does that look like with a new president?” he questioned. “Also, out of a desire to protect Rose, would he involve her in this life that might put her at risk? Selfishly, I’m sure he’d want her around, but it would be dangerous.”

Gabriel added, “A lot of thought has to be put into what it means to have that job and be that person that’s able to drop everything and go. You can’t really have things, like family, that most people would want to have.”

You can stream the full first season of The Night Agent on Netflix now.