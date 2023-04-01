Joaquin Phoenix Fainted On Set of His New Movie 'Beau Is Afraid' - Here's How Patti LuPone was Involved

Joaquin Phoenix suffered an injury on the set of his new movie Beau is Afraid.

The 48-year-old Joker actor stars in the movie alongside the likes of Patti LuPone.

During a recent event, director Ari Aster revealed that Joaquin had fainted while they were filming. Incidentally, his very famous co-star was involved with the accident.

Read more about Joaquin Phoenix fainting on set…

After surprising fans with a screening of the movie, Ari sat down for a Q&A that was moderated by Emma Stone, according to Deadline.

During it, he explained how Joaquin was committed to making sure that he is honestly portraying everything onscreen. That led to a story about how he fainted while they were filming.

“There was a scene that was very intense for Patti and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him and all of a sudden he fell out of frame,” Ari told the audience. “I was really p-ssed ’cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner and he was collapsed.”

Ari explained that the situation made him a little nervous.

“I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it. The point is that he fainted in somebody else’s take, he wasn’t on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It’s very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else’s shot,” he opined.

Have you seen the new pics of Joaquin on the set of his Joker sequel?