Sat, 01 April 2023 at 6:30 pm

Jocelyn Hudon & Jake Manley Find 'Love in the Maldives' on Hallmark Channel Tonight!

Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley hop on a jetski in search of a long lost treasure in their new Hallmark movie, Love in the Maldives.

Here’s a summary of the movie: Rae Parker (Hudon) has a very fabulous, single life that attracts thousands of readers to her monthly travel column. Rae is surprised when her editor wants to send her to the world’s most romantic vacation destination.

She’s an adventurous spirit and staying at the luxurious hotel makes it difficult for her to find the type of experiences she needs to write an article worthy of her column. It doesn’t help that Rae is terribly afraid of the open ocean and a hotel that floats in the middle of it.

After a few failed solo attempts, Rae realizes she needs some guidance and support to undertake some of the challenges outside of her comfort zone.

The Guest Experience Expert, Jared Joseph (Manley), steps in and makes it his personal mission to give Rae the adventure she’s looking for…

Did you know that Jocelyn and Jake are married in real life?

Love in the Maldives airs TONIGHT, April 1 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. Check out a sneak peek clip below!
Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Hallmark Channel, Jake Manley, Jocelyn Hudon

