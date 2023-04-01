Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Tom Pelphrey - Find Out Her Name & See the First Photos!

Kaley Cuoco is a mom!

On Saturday (April 1), the 37-year-old actress, best known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant, announced that she gave birth to her and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey‘s first child, a baby girl, two days earlier.

On Instagram, Kaley and Tom, 40, revealed that they named their newborn daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓” Kaley wrote along with several photos of baby Matilda in the hospital.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗” Kaley continued. “@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗”

On his own Instagram, Tom wrote, “My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle….🤍Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey🤍3/30 Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible. 💪♥️

🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌”

Kaley and Tom, who have been together since early 2022, announced that they were expecting back in October.

Congrats to the new parents!

