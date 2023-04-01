Lady Gaga Takes Off Harley Quinn Costume, Goes Bare-Faced While Chatting With Director on Set of 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga chats with Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips during another day on set on Saturday (April 1).

The 37-year-old A Star is Born actress appears to be getting ready to film a scene at an iconic landmark from the first Joker movie – the stairs that Joaquin Phoenix danced down.

They’re located in the Bronx in New York City and are known to some as the Joker Stairs because of their association with the film.

While we’ve already seen Lady Gaga in her take on her character Harley Quinn’s iconic costume, this time she went bare-faced and wore more common street clothes. The musician kept warm in a jacket over top of a short dress. She capped off the outfit with black shoes and lacey ankle socks.

After debuting her costume, she was seen sharing a kiss with another actor.

Speaking of Harley Quinn, you might be wondering if Margot Robbie has any more plans to play DC’s beloved anti-hero. DC Studios co-chair James Gunn offered some insight into her future with the franchise.

