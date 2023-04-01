Top Stories
Sat, 01 April 2023 at 9:02 am

Maluma Cheers on Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz at Miami Open Semifinals

Colombian star Maluma cheers on Spanish tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz during the semifinals match against Italian Jannik Sinner during the Miami Open tournament held at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday (March 31) in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jannik, 21, beat Carlos, 19, in a three-hour three-set thriller, 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2, ending Carlos’s 10-match winning streak.

“After the match, like the [first] 15, 25 minutes,” Carlos shared post-match. “I can’t talk to anyone. I was complaining a lot, everything is like sh-t for me. (smiles) But after 20, 25 minutes, I recall myself, I start thinking about positive things, about the match, about the season, about the tournament, and talking with my team, and my family. After that, I start to have good things on my mind. I come [to this press conference] smiling. It’s after the 20, 25 minutes.”

Also in the stands to cheer on the Spanish player were NBA stars Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler.

On Sunday, Jannik will face Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the championship match. Daniil has beaten Jannik in all five of their previous matches.

Last week, Maluma and Carlos watched the New York Knicks face off against the Miami Heat during a basketball game at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Fla. The Heat beat out the Knicks in an exciting game, 127-120.
Photos: Miami Open, Splash News
