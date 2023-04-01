Maude Apatow Says She Performed During 'Little Shop of Horrors' After Sustaining a Concussion, Reveals How It Happened

Maude Apatow wound up with a concussion during an off-Broadway performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress made her stage debut playing Audrey in the musical earlier this year.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Maude revealed that she deals with “a history of stage fright” that left her suffering an on-stage injury recently. She explained that she wound up with a concussion and finished up the performance before seeking treatment.

“I’m always really kind of in a panic the entire time, and I was running offstage. I guess my eyes were kind of adjusting to the light, and I just ran full speed into the wall,” Maude told Seth Meyers.

The injury left her concussed, but the show went on.

“It was insane. I don’t know what I was doing,” she recalled. “I swear I was just like almost crying the rest of the show.”

She continued, noting that she had an internal monologue the rest of the time. “I was like, ‘Ok, but get through it, get through it, get through it!’ And then yeah, after the show, I think the adrenaline wore off, and I was like, ‘I need to go to the hospital.’”

