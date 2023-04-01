Mike Tyson Comes Out to Watch Tennis Semifinalists Elena Rybakina & Petra Kvitova at Miami Open

Mike Tyson sits front row to watch the final match between Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Petra Kvitova of Czechia against at the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (April 1) in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The 56-year-old boxing champ was accompanied by his daughter Milan Tyson and wife Lakiha Spicer.

Petra, 33, beat out Elena, 23, in two straights sets, 7-6(14), 6-2, ending Elena’s 13-match winning streak.

“For sure the tiebreak was deciding today I think all the match,” Petra shared at the post-match press conference. “I think it was the longest one I ever played in my life, and if I didn’t serve, I couldn’t be there. I got like three aces at the beginning and it was really tough. I had a break in the first set, and she [broke] me back. It’s nothing really easy to hanging out with Elena as I did today.”