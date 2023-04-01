Nicole Kidman & Liev Schreiber to Lead Netflix's Adaption of 'The Perfect Couple' - Full Cast List Revealed!

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber will be starring in an upcoming limited series at Netflix!

On Friday (March 31), the streaming service announced that the two actors will be leading the upcoming adaption of the hit thriller novel The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderband.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis: “Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect,” according to Variety.

Along with Nicole and Liev, Netflix announced all of the other actors that will also be starring in the series.

Production for The Perfect Couple is set to begin next week.

Click through the slideshow to meet the full cast…