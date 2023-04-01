Paramount Boss Says 'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey Is In Motion

A few months ago, it was reported that there might be a Yellowstone spinoff with Matthew McConaughey in the works from Taylor Sheridan, and in a new interview, Paramount Network boss Chris McCarthy is confirming that it’s actually happening.

While a series hasn’t been formally announced at all, it seems that it could be very soon and that Taylor is still in talks with Matthew about it.

According to Chris‘s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he says that they are in the development stage with that series, in addition to nine others from Taylor.

In the interview, Chris opened up about Kevin Costner and the behind-the-scenes scheduling drama that’s ongoing.

He admitted that the show “wouldn’t be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come.”

He also opened up about the deal with Matthew, which “will move forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original.”

At the time of the initial report, via Deadline, it was said that Matthew was in “negotiations” to join the popular franchise, and it wasn’t reported if any current Dutton would be with him in the newest series.

Stay tuned for more on this!

