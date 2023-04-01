Paul Walter Hauser Wears A Faux Fur Coat On 'The Instigators' Set With Matt Damon & Casey Affleck

Paul Walter Hauser reps the Boston Bruins while on the set of his new movie, The Instigators, ahead of the weekend in Quincy, Mass.

The 36-year-old actor, who paired the jersey with a faux fur coat, joined his co-stars, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck on the set to shoot new scenes for the flick.

The trio of actors will star alongside Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Ron Perlman in the upcoming Apple movie.

According to Deadline, The Instigators centers on two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry.

Casey, who was seen on a motorcycle on set, wrote the script with Chuck MacLean. Doug Liman will direct. Hong Chau and Michael Stuhlbarg will also star.

It appears Casey and Matt are the thieves! See pics of them running away with their loot here!

