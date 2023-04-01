Pedro Pascal Shares His Thoughts on Fans' Reactions to 'Last of Us' Finale

Pedro Pascal is opening up about the finale for the first season of his hit show The Last of Us.

The 47-year-old star appeared in the HBO show alongside the likes of Bella Ramsey. Fans had some conflicted feelings after its last episode aired on March 12.

During a recent appearance, Pedro revealed how he felt about it all.

While attending an event promoting his Merge Mansion game collaboration, Pedro explained that he felt “protected” from fan reactions to The Last of Us.

“And I think that personally I haven’t really been ready for it to sort of be over, so I’ve kept my distance from its finale in a way,” he explained, according to Yahoo Entertainment. “It hasn’t intruded upon my experience in terms of what people’s opinions for or against are, in terms of a very specific decision the character makes. I guess I’m actively being ignorant about how everyone feels about it, but it hasn’t been too hard to be, if that makes any sense. No one’s yelled at me in the street. Or been like, ‘How could you do that?’”

He added that he was always appreciative if a show was met with a positive reaction.

“I love all of that very, very much. But there are things I guess you end up feeling protective about with all the work that you do and the experience that you had doing it. And so if there is any kind of mixed emotions about it, I don’t really look too hard to find them,” he explained.

The actor also appeared at a session on his Disney+ series The Mandalorian during PaleyFest LA 2023 in the Dolby Theatre on Friday (March 31).

Pedro was joined at the event by co-star Katee Sackhoff, show creator Jon Favreau and executive producers Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni. You can see pics of them all in the gallery!

