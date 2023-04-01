President Joe Biden to Skip King Charles' Coronation - Report

It looks like President Joe Biden will not be in attendance at King Charles‘ coronation.

The 74-year-old royal is set to officially become King on May 6 and a new report claims that the 80-year-old President of the United States has declined to attend the ceremony.

According to The UK Telegraph, Biden will not be at King Charles‘ coronation next month due to prior commitments.

However, a source claims there “may still be some efforts underway to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation.”

Another source said that Biden declining the invite was “not locked and loaded.”

It’s worth noting that no U.S. president has ever attended the coronation of a new monarch. While Biden might not be attending the event, he is reportedly considering sending either First Lady Dr. Jill Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris as a representative tot the ceremony.

The news outlet also reports that those who received save the date cards for the coronation were asked to submit their responses by Monday, April 3.

Back in January, King Charles‘ three-day coronation celebration schedule was revealed, and several stars are expected to attend.

Amid their very public feud, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were invited to his father’s coronation, however, it’s still unclear if they will be in attendance.

It was also recently reported that some members of the Royal Family expected to break tradition at the coronation.