Reese Witherspoon Files Divorce Papers After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Details Revealed About Why They're Ending Their Marriage & How They'll Split Finances

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed to divorce her longtime husband Jim Toth.

The 47-year-old Legally Blonde actress and her 52-year-old partner announced that they were splitting mere days before what would have been their 12th wedding anniversary.

On Saturday (April 1), it was reported that Reese was taking the next steps to dissolve their marriage. Legal documents relating to the divorce shine some light on how they’ll divide their assets and why the marriage is ending.

According to TMZ, Reese filed the paperwork in Nashville, Tennesses. This is where the couple were living with their 10-year-old son Tennessee. The actress has two additional children – Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19 – from a previous relationship with actor Ryan Phillippe.

In the documents to process the divorce, Reese cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The couple have a prenuptial agreement in place that will make the splitting of their finances easier. The documents note that the agreement delivers “adequate and sufficient provisions.”

The outlet noted that it will be required for Reese and Jim to take a parenting class. Reese also promised to deliver a “permanent parenting plan,” implying that the duo have already discussed these steps.

In fact, a report after their divorce was announced implied that Reese and Jim have been planning for the possible end of their marriage for some time now. They allegedly planned ahead regarding how they’d split any assets.

Another source spoke out about what was going on behind the scenes with the couple.

