Rihanna Shares Adorable New Video of Her Son Stopping Her From Working Out - Watch it Here!

Rihanna just shared an adorable new video with her young son!

The 35-year-old “Phresh Out the Runway” star took to social media on Saturday (April 1) to offer fans a look at her 10-month-old son.

She paired the clip with a joke about how her son, whose name we still don’t know, was holding her back from getting a workout in.

In the brief video, Rihanna is holding her son as they watch something. He’s dressed in a min green outfit and smiles happily for the camera before squirming in the singer’s lap.

Rihanna‘s face doesn’t appear in the video, but she’s waring a sports bra and you can see her baby bump. According to her, she was about to work up a sweat.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she joked in the caption.

The last time we saw Rihanna‘s baby, she paired the pics with a funny joke about her performance at the 2023 Oscars. Speaking of, you can revisit her rendition of “Lift Me Up” at the awards show here.

If you forgot, Rihanna announced that she is expecting a second child with A$AP Rocky during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Earlier this week she hinted at her pregnancy cravings.

