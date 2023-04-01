Seth Rogen Reacts to Kanye West Saying Jonah Hill's Movie '21 Jump Street' Made Him 'Like Jewish People Again'

Seth Rogen is responding to Kanye West‘s recent comments about 21 Jump Street.

After months of facing severe backlash for his anti-Semitic comments, Kanye, 45, said that he likes “Jewish people again” after watching Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum‘s 2012 movie 21 Jump Street.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Kanye wrote on Instagram last month. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

While Jonah, 39, hasn’t publicly addressed Kanye‘s comments yet, Seth – Jonah‘s close friend and frequent collaborator – had something to say about it.

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Seth roared with laughter after learning about Kanye‘s comments about the movie.

“You know what? [Hill] can have it,” Seth said, according to UpRoxx. “Happy to be left out of that one. But you know what? Good! Cured!”

He added, “They should send that movie around the world — let everyone watch it! I wrote some jokes for that movie, so I feel slight ownership.”

