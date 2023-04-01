Swifties Can't Get Over What Selena Gomez Wore to Her BFF Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' - Here's Why Fans Love Her Look

Selena Gomez is in the audience to watch Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, and fans cannot get over what she’s wearing!

The 30-year-old “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” pop star is at her best friend’s show in Arlington, Texas on Saturday (April 1). According to fans who are sharing pics on social media, she attended with her dad and sister Gracie.

Both Selena and Gracie are rocking looks that pay tribute to Taylor‘s various eras. Her dad is also wearing a cute shirt that shows off his appreciation for his daughter’s pal.

Selena appears to be channeling the outfit that Taylor wore in her “Cardigan” music video. She’s wearing a cardigan and has her hair pulled back into a cute bun with bangs framing her face. You can compare her outfit to what her BFF has on in the video here.

What about Gracie? She’s wearing a blue halter dress that fans think harkens back to something Taylor wore on her Speak Now Tour. She also appears to have a pair of heart-shaped glasses on that could be a tribute to the singer’s “22″ music video. You can compare the two looks here.

As for Selena‘s dad, he’s wearing a shirt that proclaims he is a “Proud Swiftie Dad.” Check out his shirt here.

Swifties are eating up their adorable outfits, and going wild on Twitter.

“If Selena Gomez can dress in costume for the eras tour so can you! M&G or no M&G,” one fan gushed.

Another called her “a supportive best friend.”

“Selena gomez and her little sister dressing up as taylor swift is the cutest thing ive seen today,” yet another fan opined. We have to agree!

