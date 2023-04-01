Taraji P. Henson Joins Cast of 'Abbott Elementary' - Find Out Her Role & the Date of Her First Episode

Taraji P. Henson has a new role in the works, and it’s on a hit show.

The 52-year-old Empire actress is set to join the cast of Abbott Elementary, and we already know what role she’ll be playing!

We also learned how long we’ll have to wait to see her step into the role and start mingling with the star-studded cast.

Read more about Taraji P. Henson’s gig on Abbott Elementary…

According to Variety, Taraji is set to play Janine’s mom Vanetta on the show. That means that you can expect her to interact quite a bit with Janine actress Quinta Brunson.

The news was announced on Saturday (April 1) during PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

The best part is that we won’t have to wait long to see Taraji in action. She’s set to join the cast for an episode titled Mom on April 12. It’s the penultimate episode from the second season.

There’s no word yet on if she’ll return for the third season, which was announced earlier this year.

