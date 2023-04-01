Taylor Swift Addresses Ever-Changing 'Eras Tour' Setlist & Warns Fans to Expect the Unexpected

Taylor Swift doesn’t want her fans to get too comfortable as she gets settled into her long-awaited Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old “Bejeweled” pop titan kicked off the show in March with a 44-song setlist that spanned every era of her career. However, it hasn’t stayed exactly the same since then.

She’s performed two surprise songs at every show, and she wants fans to know that they should expect the unexpected. In fact, she teased them about her “tricksy” ways during a recent show.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s ever-changing setlist…

During a recent performance, Taylor joked with fans about her goal of surprising them in an era when concertgoers generally know what to expect.

“Let one thing be said about the Eras Tour. You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared with your little flashcards in your pockets. ‘I know what’s next. I know what she wears next. I know what she sings next,’” Taylor asked after playing a new song for fans.

She continued, saying, “Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy. That’s what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

On the topic of her setlist, fans are wondering if there is significance to the Speak Now song that she has spotlighted.

While you should expect the unexpected, we did compile 13 insider details that you need to know before going to the Eras Tour.