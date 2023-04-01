Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence After He Was Attacked in Florida Gym

Tekashi 6ix9ine is speaking out after his attack.

Last week, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was rushed to the hospital after he was brutally attacked inside of a gym in South Florida.

Tekashi was inside of the bathroom at the gym when three men attacked him and then fled the scene.

He was then rushed to the hospital after he suffered bruises, swelling, and gashes on his face along with injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back from the attack.

On Friday (March 31), Tekashi took to Instagram to break his silence, while also sharing a violent video of the attack.

“First time addressing the situation. For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be sold,’” Tekashi wrote.

“You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly,” Tekashi continued. “I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird)”

He concluded, “I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you. P.S : I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???”

Since the attack, three suspects – Rafael Medina Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 – have been arrested, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 30.