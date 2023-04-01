Teyana Taylor to Play Dionne Warwick in New Biopic

Teyana Taylor is taking on the role of a lifetime!

While appearing on an upcoming episode of Tamron Hall, the 32-year-old, singer and actress revealed that she will be playing Dionne Warwick in an upcoming project, and production has already begun.

“We’re already working on it,” Teyana shared in a clip shared with Billboard. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

Teyana went on say that she was inspired to take on the role by Angela Bassett’s portrayal of Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It and Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004’s Ray.

“I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in,” Teyana explained.

Teyana has had the 82-year-old music icon’s stamp of approval since 2020 when Dionne said she wanted Teyana to play her in a possible biopic.

“We talk almost every day,” Teyana said of her relationship with Dionne. “That’s my girl.”

“I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety,” Teyana continued. “She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”

Teyana‘s interview on Tamron Hall airs on Monday, April 3.