9 'Glee' Stars Have Started Families Since the Series Ended & 1 More Has a Standing Offer From a Castmate if They're Ever Looking for a Baby

The members of Glee‘s New Directions are all grown up, and many of them have started families of their own since the show concluded in 2015.

Fans watched the stars of the beloved show grow up on their TV screens. Eight years after saying farewell, many of them have moved on and developed successful careers in Hollywood.

Nine of them have also become parents to children! Another has a standing offer to become a parent if they are ever in that phase of their life. We gathered together all of the McKinley High alumni who have gone on to start families after graduating.

Scroll through all of the members of the New Directions who have gone on to have children since leaving the choir room…