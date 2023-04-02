Top Stories
Sun, 02 April 2023 at 8:46 pm

Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson & More Hit Red Carpet Before Their 'You Oughta Know' Performance at CMT Music Awards!

Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson & More Hit Red Carpet Before Their 'You Oughta Know' Performance at CMT Music Awards!

Alanis Morissette is about to take over the 2023 CMT Music Awards with an epic performance!

The 48-year-old musician was spotted on the red carpet at Moody Center on Sunday (April 2) in Austin, Texas, just a few hours ahead of her performance, which will include Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade.

Alanis, and the quartet of country stars, will be hitting the stage later tonight for a collaborative performance of Alanis‘ “You Oughta Know”, which is in celebration of the CMT Next Women of Country’s 10th anniversary.

Lainey will also be performing solo during the night, and in addition, is up for four awards at the event including Female Video of the Year for “Heart Like A Truck”.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air on CBS, and you can also stream the show, hosting by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, on Paramount+.

Check out 30+ pictures of Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson and more at the CMT Music Awards 2023…
Photos: Getty
