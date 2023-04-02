April Fools Day 2023 Celebrity Pranks that Made Us Do a Double Take

April Fools Day is the day of the year when you can never really trust anything you read online!

Now that this year’s holiday is over, we are looking back on some of the wildest celebrity pranks that we saw circulating the web.

From false casting rumors to book releases and product launches to a total career about-face, some of these pranks had us going for a second. Others, we saw through in an instant. Either way, they gave us a laugh.

Scroll through some of the wildest celebrity April Fools Day 2023 pranks…